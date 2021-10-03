"We have to work to justify our presence here" - Ramiz Raja's stern warning to the PCB officials

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has not minced his words while warning officials about working hard to achieve their goals. Ramiz Raja spoke to the directors, lower management and ground staff people at the Imran Khan Enclosure at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Raja addressed the board's employees about doing everything they can to make Pakistan the number one team in the world. His brief tenure so far has seen more downs than ups. Thus, he hopes to positively impact the country's cricketing system, moving forward.

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses. Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most. Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses.

Raja mainly emphasized taking cost-saving measures by doing the basic minimum while at the office premises. The 58-year old highlighted that everyone's contribution is a must for Pakistan to become successful again.

"We have to cut the expenses of the board. Have one cup of tea instead of two, use the air conditioner less and turn off the lights when you leave your offices. If our team does not become the number one team in the world, there is no reason for all of us to stay here. We have to work to justify our presence here." Raja stated as quoted by Geo Tv.

Earlier, Raja was also critical of the domestic coaches and called on them to improve their performances. The cricketer-turned-commentator feels they have not developed the players well and questioned their role in team selection.

Cricket in Pakistan needs revival at the grassroots level: Ramiz Raja

Raja also feels the sporting system needs to be rebuilt from scratch as it has gone unchecked for several years. He underlined that the lack of improvement at the foundational stage has cost the cricketers. He added, as quoted by Cricket Pakistan:

"The grassroots cricket level tier deserves attention as it has been a neglected field for years, resulting in marginalizing our growth canvas. Under my watch, cricket nurseries will have a permanent importance."

Raja has had a negative start to his role as both New Zealand and England abandoned their high-profile Pakistan tours. As a result, the cricketer-turned-commentator lashed out at them and urged the national team to channelize their aggression by doing well on the field.

