PCB chief explains why Pakistan & West Indies will play a 2-match Test series instead of 3

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Wasim Khan has explained that the board decided to play two extra T20Is instead of a third Test against the West Indies, keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind. The PCB recently announced its schedule for Pakistan's tour of the West Indies, where they will play five T20Is and a two-match Test series.

Both teams were seemingly keen to get as many T20I games under their belt before the T20 World Cup in October. Pakistan's tour of the West Indies will last from July 21 to August 24. Confirming the schedule, PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said:

"In consultation with the Cricket West Indies and keeping an eye on this year’s ICC Men's T20 World Cup, we have agreed to replace one Test match with two additional T20Is."

Pakistan men's team will play five T20Is and two Tests against the West Indies



Pakistan are set to have a busy schedule in the coming months, including some historic home series against some of the top teams.

"In addition to playing England, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and the T20 World Cup and the away series, we will be hosting New Zealand, England, West Indies and Australia in the next eight months," Wasim Khan added.

Following the West Indies tour, Pakistan will travel to England to play three ODIs and three T20Is in July.

Pakistan's record against West Indies in Tests and T20Is

#OnThisDay in 2017: Shannon Gabriel on strike, West Indies with one wicket in hand and seven balls left to face to save the Test.



Pakistan last toured the West Indies in 2017, recording their first-ever series triumph against the Caribbeans away from home (2-1).

Overall, the two teams have locked horns 52 times in Tests, with Pakistan marginally leading the head-to-head record with 20 wins. While West Indies have won 17 Tests, 15 games have ended in draws.

Despite currently being the defending champions of the T20 World Cup, West Indies have a dismal record against the Asian giants in the shortest format.

The two teams have played 14 T20Is against each other, with Pakistan winning 11 of those encounters, while losing thrice.

Pakistan tour of West Indies schedule

27th July - 1st T20I

28th July - 2nd T20I

31st July - 3rd T20I

1st August - 4th T20I

3rd August - 5th T20I

12-16th August - 1st Test

20-24th August - 2nd Test

