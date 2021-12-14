PCB considering free entry to fans for Pakistan vs Windies ODIs amid lack of interest for T20Is - Reports

Despite the Pakistan cricket team's excellent performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan's home T20I series against West Indies has failed to attract fans to the stadiums.

According to a report by Cricket Pakistan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is thus considering giving fans free entry to the stadiums for the upcoming ODI series between the Men in Green and the Men in Maroon.

As per the sources, the PCB called for an emergency virtual meeting to discuss the lack of interest among fans in the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series.

It was then agreed that spectators coming to enjoy live action during the forthcoming ODI series should not be charged any money.

Videos posted online by fans attending the games at Karachi's National Stadium have hinted that the process of entering the stadium is quite time-consuming. Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram lashed out at PCB for the slow process and wrote on Twitter:

"This is very concerning. This is not a backyard game this is an international series."

Incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi for the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I: Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram was also disheartened to see empty seats at the National Stadium during the Pakistan vs West Indies T20I matches.

"Incredibly sad to see an empty stadium in Karachi for the #PAKvWIt20 especially after the performance of Pakistan Team in the last month. I’m pretty sure I know why but I want to hear from you! Tell me, where is the crowd and why??" Wasim Akram tweeted.

The second T20I of the Pakistan vs West Indies series is currently underway in Karachi. The home team batted first and posted a 172-run total on the board. The visitors are 85/3 at 11.1 overs.

You can follow the live scorecard of the second T20I between Pakistan and West Indies right here.

