The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is prepared to introduce 'split captaincy' into their system following the Men in Green's unceremonious exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup. A number of crucial decisions are expected to be taken in a meeting at the PCB headquarters in Lahore next week.

The team's fifth-placed finish with a crushing loss to England has added a lot of pressure on Babar Azam's shoulders, which the PCB might look to relieve.

As of now, Azam leads Pakistan across all formats, but all of the squads lack stability and balance. With the third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) already underway along with the prospect of the 2024 T20 World Cup, there might be a revamp in the team's leadership structure.

According to a report by Geo Super, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, will seek inputs from former cricketers as well as captains regarding Pakistan's performance at the 2023 ODI World Cup. Head of the Technical Committee Misbah-ul-Haq is expected to lend his opinion along with a slew of other former players like Umar Gul, Azhar Ali, Saeed Ajmal, and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Prior to the 2023 ODI World Cup, Pakistan also endured a rather forgettable Asia Cup 2023 campaign. The Men in Green failed to make it to the finals and were eliminated in the Super 4 stage itself.

Their ordinary World Cup campaign ended with them failing to qualify for the semifinals yet again. The nation last qualified for the final four during the 2011 edition of the competition.

Babar Azam was defiant about his ability to lead the side across all formats and maintain his prowess with the bat as well. However, the ace player is struggling to find balance and has been constantly criticized by former players and fans over the course of the World Cup.

PCB considering appointing separate white and red-ball coaches

Apart from the players, the Pakistan coaching staff is also likely to face the heat after the 2023 ODI World Cup. The future of the current pairing of Grant Bradburn and Mickey Arthur may be in doubt, with the PCB considering appointing two separate coaches, much like some of the other teams in the world.

Current Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) coach and former Australian opener Justin Langer is reportedly being considered for a role in the Pakistan coaching staff. However, at the same time, some top officials in PCB are also not too keen to make a hoard of changes right before the team's crucial tour of Australia in December-January.

