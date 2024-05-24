After a long wait and a delay, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally unveiled the squad for the T20 World Cup 2024, beginning on June 1 in the West Indies and USA. The 15-man squad, led by star batter Babar Azam, has no surprises as they hope to win the T20 World Cup for the second time. The PCB has also named no reserves.

Despite the modest returns from Usman Khan and Saim Ayub thus far, the selectors have recalled the duo. Usman Khan won a national call-up after finishing as the second-highest run-getter in PSL 2024; however, he has managed only 59 runs in five T20Is. Saim Ayub, meanwhile, has managed 284 runs in 20 matches, averaging 15.77.

Azam Khan has also been retained despite not playing any notable innings thus far in international cricket. Haris Rauf's inclusion is a massive boost for the Men in Green, having recovered recently from a shoulder dislocation sustained in PSL 2024. However, there was no place for Hasan Ali, who was released from the squad to face England.

The selection meeting was attended by Abdul Razzaq, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Bilal Afzal, Gary Kirsten, Mohammad Yousuf, and Wahab Riaz.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

"We remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory" - Pakistan selectors on Haris Rauf

Haris Rauf. (Image Credits: Getty)

Pakistan selectors addressed the squad selection, expressing confidence in the side ahead of the tournament, but believes game time for Haris Rauf in Headingley would have been suitable. The statement said, as quoted by pcb.co.pk:

"This is an extremely talented and balanced side that has a mixture of youth and experience. These players have been playing together for some time and look well prepared and settled for next month’s event. Haris Rauf is fully fit and bowling well in the nets.

"It would have been nice if he had gotten an outing at Headingley, but we remain confident that he will continue to maintain an upward trajectory in the upcoming matches, as he will have an important role to play along with other strike bowlers in the T20 World Cup."

The 2009 World T20 champions were the runners-up in the 2022 edition and will open their campaign against USA on June 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback