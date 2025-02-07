PCB issues crucial fitness update on injured Pakistan opener who was ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have issued an update on opening batter Saim Ayub, who is recovering from an ankle fracture. The youngster missed out on the Champions Trophy 2025 squad for the Men in Green after sustaining the injury during the tour of South Africa in December 2024.

Ayub was in a race against time to be fit for the upcoming ICC tournament, causing Pakistan to stall on their official squad announcement. The left-handed batter will continue his rehabilitation in England and has been officially sidelined for 10 weeks.

His participation in Pakistan's first international assignment post the Champions Trophy, a white-ball tour of New Zealand, is contingent on his performance in the fitness tests.

"Pakistan opener Saim Ayub is progressing well in his recovery from a right ankle fracture and will continue his rehabilitation in England. Following comprehensive MRI scans, X-rays, and medical assessments, Saim has been ruled out for 10 weeks from the date of injury (3 January). His availability for the New Zealand tour will be subject to clearing all fitness tests and medical requirements," PCB's statement read.

Saim Ayub played a crucial role in Pakistan's recent series whitewashes in Australia and South Africa after making his debut in November 2024. The opener scored 515 runs in nine innings at an average of 64.38, including three centuries.

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand scheduled to begin from March 16 onwards

Pakistan are set to play a tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa, followed by the Champions Trophy 2025. After the tournament, they will tour New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs, slated to begin from March 16 onwards.

The last time the Men in Green toured New Zealand, they suffered a 1-4 loss in the five-match T20I series. It marked the sole campaign where Shaheen Shah Afridi led the national side.

Apart from Pakistan, PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi will also be keeping a close eye on Ayub's recovery. The youngster was the fifth-highest run scorer of the 2024 edition, recording 345 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 157 during their run to the playoffs.

PSL 2025 will begin on April 8, facing a clash with the IPL, with the usual February-March window occupied by the Champions Trophy 2025.

