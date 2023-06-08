PCB looking for options to postpone 2024 home series against West Indies to accommodate PSL in schedule - Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently evaluating its options to accommodate a home series against West Indies as well as the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in its cricketing calendar in 2024.

According to the Future Tours and Programme (FTP), West Indies are scheduled to tour Pakistan to play two Tests and three T20Is in the February-March window, which is generally when the PSL is conducted. PCB is considering postponing the series against West Indies, giving precedence to the franchise T20 league.

To facilitate the PSL's conduct from February 12 to March 10, 2024, the cricketing body has placed a request with the Emirates Cricket Board to alter the scheduling of the 2024 International League T20 (ILT20). The second edition of the UAE-based league is slated to take place from January 13 to February 12.

As per a report from ESPN Cricinfo, PCB is requesting a 10-day concession. Furthermore, as leverage, the PCB have also assured to give NOCs to the players to partake in the ILT20, something which was not on the table for the inaugural edition of the tournament.

However, postponing the West Indies series comes with its additional set of woes. Should the tour be conducted after Ramzan (the second week of April), it will face a major clash with the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), rendering several absentees from the West Indies camp.

On the other hand, if the Tests are played in the month of March-April, it will clash with the Ramadan window. While players played T20I cricket during the Ramadan window this year against New Zealand, playing Test matches in heat during fasting will be a whole different challenge.

PCB looking to expand the PSL to eight franchises

The current PSL model comprises six franchises, much like other T20 Leagues like the CPL and the SA20. In a bid to grow the tournament, PCB is exploring the possibility of introducing two new franchises to the mix.

The idea is still in its formative stage, with extensive work being carried out to devise the financial distribution model, scheduling, and commercial aspect.

Another major hurdle in PSL's expansion stems from the existing franchises' reluctance towards the change.

How will Pakistan resolve its scheduling crisis in 2024? Let us know what you think.

