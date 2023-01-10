"PCB never approached me" - Former pacer Umar Gul shows interest to coach Pakistan team

Former pacer Umar Gul has revealed his interest in taking up the role of Pakistan's bowling coach. The Men in Green are set to witness a lot of changes to their coaching set-up.

Gul said that he will be available if the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requires his services in the capacity of a coach.

Gul also asserted that he always showed interest but never got any response from the PCB. Speaking to Express News, the former pacer said:

“It is an honor to work for the national team. After I retired from international cricket, I always wanted to work for my team as a coach, but PCB never approached me.”

Gul recently emerged as the front-runner to replace current bowling coach Shaun Tait, who has been with the side for quite some time now. However, Tait's contract ends in February and the position will be vacant.

Meanwhile, Mickey Arthur, who has previously coached the side, is likely to take over the role of head coach from Saqlain Mushtaq ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

"It was an honor for me to work with the Afghanistan team" - Umar Gul

Umar Gul has previously worked with the Afghanistan national team in the capacity of a bowling coach. His contract with the Afghanistan Cricket Board expired in December last year.

Throwing light on his experience, Gul said that it was a worthwhile experience for him, adding:

"It was an honor for me to work with the Afghanistan team. Many foreign coaches had trouble while speaking to the players because of their language, but it was helpful for them under my presence. I could help them.”

Gul has represented Pakistan in 47 Tests, 130 ODIs, and 60 T20Is between 2003 and 2016. He has picked up 427 international wickets across formats.

