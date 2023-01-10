Jasprit Bumrah to miss the white-ball series against New Zealand - Reports

Team India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka, which gets underway on Tuesday, January 10. He was added to the ODI squad, stating in a press release that he was declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA), only to be withdrawn on the eve of the series opener.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Bumrah will not be seen as an all-format player this year in a bid to manage his workload. The fast bowler will be managed closely with the 2023 ODI World Cup on home soil in mind.

The report also adds that the senior pacer will miss the white-ball series against New Zealand, while there is no word on his participation in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bumrah is also unlikely to feature in all four Tests against Australia, starting next month.

“It is unlikely that he will play the New Zealand white-ball series that follows the Sri Lanka ODIs," Indian Express quoted a source as saying. "There is very little chance that he will play all the four Tests against Australia in February-March.

"With the 50-overs World Cup at home later this year, we need him fully for it as his bowling action is prone to injuries."

Incidentally, Bumrah cleared the fitness test in December after which he was named in the ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series. However, he felt a slight discomfort post-recovery training in Mumbai and this resulted in the BCCI medical advising him to take complete rest.

"The poor guy has been working really hard at the NCA" - Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah's injury

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, who himself is making a comeback from injury, labeled Jasprit Bumrah's absence as "unfortunate." He also asserted that they will have to be extra careful with the pacer, considering that the Men in Blue have quite a few important series lined up this year, including the ODI World Cup.

"Very unfortunate," Rohit said on the eve of the first ODI. "The poor guy has been working really hard at the NCA. He felt stiffness in his back a couple of days ago and if Jasprit Bumrah is saying he is not feeling well, you have to pull him out. We need to be extra careful with Bumrah."

The ODI series between India and Sri Lanka will get underway in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

