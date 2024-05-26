PCB did not offer vice-captaincy role to Shaheen Afridi for 2024 T20 World Cup - Reports

The selection committee of the Pakistan Cricket team reportedly did not offer a vice-captaincy role to Shaheen Afridi and other players for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The clarification comes after news of Afridi rejecting the role went viral on Saturday, May 25.

According to a Cricbuzz report, there was a discussion about choosing the vice-captain. However, apart from Mohammad Yousuf, all within the selection committee felt no need for a deputy to Babar Azam. The newly appointed coach, Gary Kirsten, is permitted to appoint the vice-captain temporarily.

Earlier this year, Afridi led the Men in Green in a solitary T20I series against New Zealand. Pakistan ended up losing 4-1, and as a result, Babar was once again reinstated as the T20I skipper.

Here's what the source told Cricbuzz:

"The issue of vice-captaincy came up for discussion during Friday's selection committee meeting but it was agreed there was no need to recommend a vice-captain. Therefore, no vice-captaincy offer was made to any player. This is documented as it is part of the meeting minutes."

Nevertheless, Shaheen Afridi was reportedly miffed with the selection committee sacking him from the leadership role just after one series. It will be interesting to see whether Pakistan will have a vice-captain for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Pakistan begin the T20I series against England with a loss ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

After the incessant rain washed out the first T20I, England and Pakistan met in the second game of the series at Edgbaston on Saturday, May 25. Although the home team lost Phil Salt (13) early, skipper Jos Buttler and Will Jacks (37) stitched together a 71-run, scoring at a healthy rate.

Buttler went on to slam 84 off 51, with eight fours and three sixes, as the hosts posted 183 on the board. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for the Men in Green with three scalps.

In response, Pakistan openers Mohammad Rizwan (0) and Saim Ayub (2) failed to get going. Nevertheless, the experienced pair of Babar Azam (32) and Fakhar Zaman (45) were impressive to put the team in good stead.

The lower middle-order couldn't flex their muscle enough against the English bowling attack, as Pakistan were bundled out for 160. Reece Topley picked up three wickets for the home side.

The next two games of the series will be crucial for both teams, as they prepare for the 2024 T20 World Cup, slated to be played in the West Indies and the USA, starting next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback