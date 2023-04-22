PCB proposes hybrid model for Asia Cup 2023, India can play matches at neutral venue

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed a hybrid model for the Asia Cup 2023 as per which India can play their matches at a neutral venue, while Pakistan and other nations will play games in the host country. PCB chief Najam Sethi confirmed on Friday, April 21, that the proposal has been sent to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The development comes after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it clear that the Indian team would not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup due to political tension between the two countries. They demanded that the event be shifted to a neutral venue.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, PCB chairman Sethi said:

"We have decided on this hybrid model that Pakistan plays its Asia Cup matches at home and India their matches at a neutral venue and that is our proposal to the Asian Cricket Council.”

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played from September 2 to 17. Apart from arch-rivals India and Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will also feature in the tournament. One team will make it from the ACC qualifiers, which is being held in Nepal.

During the press conference, Sethi also expressed hope that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s visit to Goa next month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Council meeting aids in improving relations between the two nations to some extent. The 74-year-old commented:

"We have been told that, maybe, the ice will keep on melting. If this happens when the Champions Trophy is held in Pakistan in 2025, India would consider playing in Pakistan. We have been advised to play the Asia Cup at a neutral venue and also go to India for the World Cup.”

Due to strained relations, India and Pakistan only meet in ICC events like the World Cup and the Champions Trophy apart from the Asia Cup.

"Hybrid experiment can also be applied for the World Cup" - PCB chief

While discussing India-Pakistan relations, the PCB chairman also said that if Pakistan shift India’s Asia Cup matches to a neutral venue, India should also use the hybrid model for the World Cup in October-November. Sethi stated:

"We feel this hybrid experiment can also be applied when it is time for the World Cup. Our stance is that everything should be on a reciprocal basis. In the old times, yes there were security issues in Pakistan. But now there are no issues, so what is India's excuse for not playing in Pakistan.”

India will be hosting the 50-over World Cup for the first time since 2011 when they famously went on to lift the trophy.

