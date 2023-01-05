India and Pakistan drawn in same preliminary group for 2023 Asia Cup

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will once again face each other in the preliminary group stage of the 2023 Asia Cup. The limited number of meetings between the two neighboring nations has often nudged them into the same group during multi-nation events.

The 2023 Asia Cup will embody the same format that has been in use across the last two editions. The 16th edition of the competition will have a total of 13 matches, which includes the ensuing Super 4 stage and the final.

The tournament is scheduled to take place in September and keeping the ODI World Cup in the October-November window in mind, it will be played in the 50-over format. The tournament is known for its adaptation as it was reduced to a T20 affair in 2016 and 2022.

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah released the cricketing calendar for 2023-24 and along with it, the pathway for the associate nations to make it into the competition. With India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka having already secured their spot, the winner of the Men's Premier Cup is set to be awarded the final spot.

The Men's Premier Cup will witness 10 teams, divided into two groups competing across 20 matches. In the 2022 edition, Hong Kong earned qualification and were placed alongside India and Pakistan in the preliminary group stage.

Clarity yet to be issued over Asia Cup 2023 host venue

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has hosted the last two editions of the continental competition in 2018 and 2022. Sri Lanka are the defending champions, following an unlikely triumph in September 2022, which included a win over the Men in Green in the final.

Pakistan were assigned to host the tournament but have been dealt a blow after India's reluctance to travel across the border. Both nations are currently adamant over their stance surrounding the host nation.

Team India are set to issue a formal request for a neutral venue while Pakistan are unwilling to relinquish their rights to stage the tournament on their home soil.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has even entertained the possibility of backing out of the ODI World Cup, which takes place in India in late 2023.

