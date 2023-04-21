"As crazy as a clown in a village circus" - Ramiz Raja lashes out at PCB for appointing Mickey Arthur as director of the men's team

Former Pakistan opener Ramiz Raja has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for appointing Mickey Arthur as the director of the men's team. Ramiz questioned the move, considering the South African's primary interest lies with Derbyshire.

Arthur, Pakistan's head coach between 2016 and 2019, was sacked shortly after the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, with Misbah-ul-Haq replacing him.

Arthur served in a similar capacity for Sri Lanka before doing so for Derbyshire.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ramiz questioned how Arthur could run Pakistan cricket remotely and took aim at PCB chairman Najam Sethi, accusing him of a lack of understanding of the sport. He explained:

"A first of its kind coach/director of cricket picked to run Pakistan cricket remotely, whose loyalty is first with his county job than Pakistan cricket. This is as crazy as a clown in a village circus.

"A PCB chairman who doesn't understand cricket, probably was not even good enough to make it to the XI in a club game, heads a cabal of political, petty minded club runners for a management committee to run Pakistan cricket affairs, who are on a Rs 12 lakhs a month salary."

The PCB confirmed that Arthur will not travel with the Pakistan team for all the assignments. However, he will be part of the coaching staff for the upcoming 50-over World Cup, the Australia tour, and the home series against the West Indies. Furthermore, he will be present with the national side against India for the ACC Asia Cup.

"Derbyshire remains Mickey's main focus" - Chief executive Ryan Duckett

Derbyshire chief cxecutive Ryan Duckett admitted that Mickey Arthur is inevitable to attract coaching roles, given his vast experience. But he was quick to add that Derbyshire remains the veteran coach's primary focus. He said:

"Derbyshire remains Mickey's main focus, however he continues to be an ambitious coach and having our Head of Cricket lead Pakistan in the ICC World Cup, as well as in international series', will be a great opportunity for our Club to be represented on the world stage.

"A coach of Mickey's calibre will naturally attract attention; however, I am delighted by his continued dedication to his role, the group of players and the Club as a whole."

The South African has signed a contract with Derbyshire until 2025.

