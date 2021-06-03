PSL 2021: PCB releases full schedule for second phase of the tournament in Abu Dhabi

The remaining matches of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will commence on June 9 in Abu Dhabi, with the final set to be played on June 24.

There will be six double-headers, five of which will group matches whereas the sixth double-header will take place on June 21, where Qualifier and Eliminator 1 matches will be played.

The six double-headers of PSL 2021 will start at 6:30 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST respectively, while the single games will commence from 9:30 PM IST.

Third-placed Islamabad United will lock horns with fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars on June 9, which will mark the resumption of PSL 2021.

Karachi Kings are currently placed on top of the PSL 2021 points table with six points, followed by Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

The tournament was initially set to resume on June 5 but was later delayed due to logistical reasons.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), in consultation with the England and Wales Cricket Board, has delayed the departure of the Pakistan players for their series against England to make the schedule work.

The Pakistan cricket team will now leave for the UK from Abu Dhabi on June 25 instead of June 23. The Men in Green are set to play three ODIs and three T20Is against England starting July 8.

Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board was pleased to have the PSL back in the UAE and offered full support to the PCB for its smooth completion.

"ECB is pleased to once again host the HBL PSL matches in UAE as this is the place where HBL PSL was launched six years ago. This time the matches will be hosted at our world-class facilities at Abu Dhabi. Though the global pandemic has presented its challenges, under the guidance of our Chairman His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, ECB will continue to support PCB in delivering yet another memorable event," he said.

Full Schedule of PSL 2021

3-8 June - Practice

9 June - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United

10 June - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings; Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars

11 June - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators

12 June - Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi

13 June - Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars; Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

14 June - Islamabad United v Karachi Kings

15 June - Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars; Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings

16 June - Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators

17 June - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars

18 June - Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars

19 June - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans v Islamabad United

20 June - Practice

21 June - Qualifier (1 v 2); Eliminator 1 (3 v 4)

22 June - Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1)

23 June – Rest/practice

24 June – PSL 2021 Final

