“PCB’s behaviour with the rest of the players is good but I am sidelined,” says Danish Kaneria 

Danish Kaneria, who was given a life ban for a spot-fixing charge in 2012, recently spoke out about how the Pakistan cricket board and players mistreated him. Danish Kaneria has pointed out several times how PCB did not let him play cricket but imposed smaller punishments on other cricketers for a similar charge.

A couple of weeks ago, Danish Kaneria had also alleged that some of his teammates in the Pakistan team alienated him due to his religion.

“Playing for the Pakistan cricket team has been a matter of pride for me. Playing for my country and being a Hindu cricketer, representing the Pakistan team and winning matches for my team is like an achievement for me and it is a matter of pride and honour for me,” Danish Kaneria told India TV.

“People accuse me of playing the religion card. I do not mean to do this nor have I ever played the religion card. My issue is only with the Pakistan Cricket Board and its double standards. The behaviour of the PCB with the rest of the players is very good but when it comes to me, I am sidelined. I regret this,” he added.

Danish Kaneria is only the second Hindu cricketer to play for Pakistan

Danish Kaneria made his debut for the Pakistan cricket team in 2000. He is only the second Hindu cricketer to play for the country after Anil Dalpat.

The wily leg-spinner represented Pakistan in 61 Tests and 18 ODIs, grabbing 261 wickets and 15 wickets respectively. But his involvement in spot-fixing meant he never played cricket again.

The wrist-spinner has requested the PCB time and again to lift his ban like they did with Salman Butt and Mohammad Amir, but the board has refused his request so far.