PCB suspends Zeeshan Malik for not reporting 'spot fixing' approach during the National T20 Cup 

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has suspended first-class batter Zeeshan Malik for his failure to report a corrupt approach by bookies during the National T20 Championship in Lahore.

Malik, who featured for the Northern Cricket Association, has been charged under Article 4.7.1 of the PCB's Anti-Corruption Code. The young batter can't take further part in any cricket activity until the investigation gets completed.

According to a report in PTI, a PCB source confirmed that Zeeshan was under investigation by the Anti-Corruption Unit for his delay in reporting the spot-fixing approach to the authorities.

This is not the first time a Pakistani cricketer has been reprimanded by the PCB for the delay in reporting corrupt approaches.

Back in 2020, former international cricketer Umar Akmal was banned by the country's cricket board for failing to do the same during the Pakistan Super League and was immediately banned by the PCB.

Zeeshan Malik was the 6th leading scorer for his team in the 2021-22 National T20 Cup

Malik shot into the limelight during the 2016 Under-19 World Cup where he emerged as the third-highest run-getter for Pakistan.

The young batter scored as many as 225 runs at an average of 56.25. He made his first-class debut the same year.

His best performance on the first-class circuit came in 2019-20 when he scored 780 runs at an average of 52. A year prior, Malik smashed 467 List-A runs with the help of three hundreds.

In the recently-concluded T20 Cup, Malik ended up with 123 runs at an average of 24.60. The 24-year-old finished as the sixth-highest run-getter for his side, which got knocked out by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the semi-finals.

Overall, Zeeshan has played a total of 19 first-class, 17 List-A, and 21 Twenty20 games thus far in his career.

He has managed 1098 FC runs at an average of 30.50 with six 50s and one three-figure score.

As far as his white-ball exploits are concerned, the right-handed batter has scored 629 List-A and 586 T20 runs respectively, at an average of 37 and 27.90. His strike rate in List-A cricket is 87.11 and 123.10 in T20s.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar