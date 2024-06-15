PCB unlikely to waver from their non-negotiable two-NOCs policy following Pakistan's 2024 T20 World Cup exit - Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), who already have incorporated the policy of players partaking in only two overseas leagues apart from the PSL into the player contracts, will be even more stern following the humiliation at the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Men in Green failed to make it to the Super 8 stage of the tournament, notching only one win from three matches so far.

Over the years, Pakistani players have established a strong foundation in T20 leagues barring the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Following a rapid rise of such tournaments in the world, which often take place simultaneously, the PCB have had to come up with measures as players drifted away in search of more opportunity and paychecks.

Recently, the likes of Saim Ayub and Azam Khan were retained by the Guyana Amazon Warriors ahead of the 2024 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), which takes place in the August to October window.

Trending

Pakistan have a challenging second half of the year, with assignments lined up against Bangladesh, England, and Australia, which raises doubt about whether the players will be given NOCs for the CPL or not.

“The other players have also been given a clear message that the two NOC’s rule applies to both centrally and domestic contracted players and the board also reserves the right to turn down any NOC request from any player,” an official source in the board told PTI.

Usama Mir, who was not a part of Pakistan's 2024 T20 World Cup squad, also had to suffer PCB's wrath recently. He was set to play for Worcestershire Rapids but PCB did not approve his request for an NOC as he has already played The Hundred and the Big Bash League (BBL) over the last set of months.

“Mir took the argument that since he was free of any international commitments and there was no domestic event he should be allowed to play in England, he was told in clear terms this is not for him but for the board to decide,” the source said.

Players have been encouraged to play domestic competitions in Pakistan to earn their NOCs if they are eligible. Haris Rauf played in the National T20 Cup to get the NOC for the Big Bash League (BBL).

However, his central contract was terminated as he refused to join the Test squad for the series against Australia, which was simultaneously held during the BBL season.

Apart from being off the central contract list, the board stated that Rauf's request for NOC up until June 2024 would not be considered. In another twist, he was reinstated back into the contract list in March 2024.

Pakistan have one match remaining in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan's exit from the competition was confirmed after the USA's scheduled match against Ireland in Florida was washed out on Friday, June 14. Babar Azam's side have a clash against Ireland lined up at the same venue on Sunday, June 16.

There is a chance that rain might play spoilsport for the upcoming clash as well, which will give Pakistan only three points to show for their efforts in the Group Stage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback