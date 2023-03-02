"People criticizing Babar should first see whether they are at a level" - Iftikhar Ahmed

Pakistan's hard-hitting batter Iftikhar Ahmed has slammed critics of Babar Azam amid questions surrounding his leadership skills. The 32-year-old has urged those criticizing him to reflect on their achievements first.

The ace batter's captaincy credentials took a hit as Pakistan failed to win a single home Test last year, which included succumbing to a 3-0 sweep against England. It made the 28-year-old the first Pakistan skipper to suffer a Test series whitewash on home soil.

The side also lost the T20 series to England and the 50-over games to New Zealand under him.

While speaking to a local news channel, Iftikhar stated:

"Everyone knows that there is no other player like Babar in the world. People criticizing Babar should first see whether they are at a level, where they can comment on him. First, reach his level and become a cricketer like him, and then criticize him."

Despite his dwindling captaincy credentials, the Lahore-born batter swept a few major ICC awards last year. He won the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year Award and the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Award. The ICC also appointed him as the skipper of the ICC ODI team of the year.

"He is even a bigger diamond than Kohinoor" - Shadab Khan on Babar Azam

Azam will be keen to prove his critics wrong in the upcoming games. (Image Credits: Getty)

Earlier, all-rounder Shadab Khan labeled the 28-year-old as more precious than Kohinoor and that the people of Pakistan have done injustice to him. While speaking to a local news channel, Shadab conceded:

"I think we are doing injustice with such a diamond. Pakistan has been blessed with such a big diamond. He is even a bigger diamond than Kohinoor. As a nation, we are not valuing Babar for what he is worth and are pressurizing him. At the end of the day, he is also human. We should respect him the way the world respects him."

All Pakistan cricketers are currently busy playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). They will host New Zealand for five ODIs and as many T20Is, starting from April 13.

