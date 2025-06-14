"People said we haven't faced strong oppositions which is rubbish"- South Africa star slams critics after 2025 WTC triumph

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada rubbished all talks of his side reaching the World Test Championship (WTC) final without beating strong opposition. The 30-year-old said that the Proteas had deserved their place in the summit clash after planning well and working hard to get to this stage.
Rabada was the star with the ball in South Africa's five-wicket win over Australia in the 2025 WTC final at Lord's. He claimed match figures of 9/110 to play a vital role in his team ending their trophy drought.
"Can't describe in words how I feel. Extremely happy, we've planned well and worked hard. We deserve to be here. People said we haven't faced strong oppositions which is rubbish. We beat Australia this time, had to be on our A game. Thanks to everyone for the support, last four days felt like a home game," Rabada told former South Africa captain Graeme Smith after the final (via ESPN Cricinfo).
Needing 65 runs for victory on Day 4, South Africa lost three wickets on their way to victory. Kyle Verreynne scored the winning runs off Mitchell Starc in the 84th over to clinch victory for his side.
Aiden Markram stars as South Africa ends 27-year-long drought for a global title
Led by an outstanding innings of 136 by Aiden Markram, South Africa defeated Australia by five wickets in the 2025 WTC final at Lord's on Saturday. The right-hander was adjudged the Player of the final and admitted that he had not scored more important runs in his career than those in the second innings.
"Haven't scored more important runs. Weird how things worked out after a duck in the first innings. Need a bit of luck, spent some time in the middle and find runs, glad things worked out," Markram said on Saturday. (via ESPN Cricinfo).
This was South Africa's first win at a global event since they won the Knockout Trophy in Dhaka in 1998.
