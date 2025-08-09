"People want to see Jasprit at his best" - Former captain's massive claim on Team India pacer after 2025 ENG vs IND Tests

Former England captain David Gower advised ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to look after himself and be at his best at all times when he plays. The 31-year-old has endured a horrific past with injuries, resulting in him playing in only three out of the five Tests in the recently concluded Test series in England as part of workload management.Bumrah boasts a stellar record across formats, but fitness concerns have plagued him for much of his career. Incidentally, Team India's two wins in the 2-2 drawn series in England came in his absence.Yet, the pacer was impressive in the three games he played, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 26.Talking about Bumrah's future on managing injuries and playing consistently, Gower said on the Free Press Journal YouTube channel (13:17):&quot;Even if you are Jasprit Bumrah, keen to get out of there and play a part in your team doing well, you have to look after yourself, along with the management. Because people want to see Jasprit at his best. They don't want to see Jasprit at 60-70% and bowling just on reputation without the physicality to back himself up.&quot;He continued:&quot;His bowling action for that page is completely unnatural. When you get to that part in your career where some of the parts in the engine needs replacing, then you've got to be much more careful about how you use your body. Give him time to recover. Someone has to be brave enough to manage them sensibly and not rush him back.&quot;Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the two Tests in England divided fans and former players, with many slamming the concept of workload management.&quot;Very creditable performance by Gill&quot; - David GowerDavid Gower praised Indian captain Shubman Gill for his batting and leadership in the England series. The 25-year-old led India for the first time in Tests, following Rohit Sharma's red-ball retirement a month before the English tour.Gill took his batting to new heights, leading all scorers with 754 runs at a remarkable average of 75.40, including four centuries.&quot;The runs were very important in those first couple of games. To win that Oval Test was a feather in the cap. Also, captains on flat pitches run out of options very quickly. So I would never criticize a captain when conditions are so favorable for batting. But at the end of the series, it was 2-2 with all the runs he scored, it was a very creditable performance by Gill,&quot; said Gower (via the aforementioned source).Gill broke several records along the way in the five Tests, including becoming India's highest scorer in an innings in England with his 269 in the second Test at Edgbaston.