"People want to see Jasprit at his best" - Former captain's massive claim on Team India pacer after 2025 ENG vs IND Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Aug 09, 2025 17:20 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Three - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah's performances dwindled as the England series went along [Credit: Getty]

Former England captain David Gower advised ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to look after himself and be at his best at all times when he plays. The 31-year-old has endured a horrific past with injuries, resulting in him playing in only three out of the five Tests in the recently concluded Test series in England as part of workload management.

Ad

Bumrah boasts a stellar record across formats, but fitness concerns have plagued him for much of his career. Incidentally, Team India's two wins in the 2-2 drawn series in England came in his absence.

Yet, the pacer was impressive in the three games he played, picking up 14 wickets at an average of 26.

Talking about Bumrah's future on managing injuries and playing consistently, Gower said on the Free Press Journal YouTube channel (13:17):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Even if you are Jasprit Bumrah, keen to get out of there and play a part in your team doing well, you have to look after yourself, along with the management. Because people want to see Jasprit at his best. They don't want to see Jasprit at 60-70% and bowling just on reputation without the physicality to back himself up."
Ad

He continued:

"His bowling action for that page is completely unnatural. When you get to that part in your career where some of the parts in the engine needs replacing, then you've got to be much more careful about how you use your body. Give him time to recover. Someone has to be brave enough to manage them sensibly and not rush him back."
Ad

Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the two Tests in England divided fans and former players, with many slamming the concept of workload management.

"Very creditable performance by Gill" - David Gower

Ad

David Gower praised Indian captain Shubman Gill for his batting and leadership in the England series. The 25-year-old led India for the first time in Tests, following Rohit Sharma's red-ball retirement a month before the English tour.

Gill took his batting to new heights, leading all scorers with 754 runs at a remarkable average of 75.40, including four centuries.

"The runs were very important in those first couple of games. To win that Oval Test was a feather in the cap. Also, captains on flat pitches run out of options very quickly. So I would never criticize a captain when conditions are so favorable for batting. But at the end of the series, it was 2-2 with all the runs he scored, it was a very creditable performance by Gill," said Gower (via the aforementioned source).

Gill broke several records along the way in the five Tests, including becoming India's highest scorer in an innings in England with his 269 in the second Test at Edgbaston.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications