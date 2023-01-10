"Perhaps it's time to get ready to live without Bumrah" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's exclusion from India's ODI squad

Aakash Chopra reckons India might need to get used to playing without Jasprit Bumrah due to the seamer's recent injury issues.

Bumrah was originally not named in India's 16-member squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka but was subsequently added to the mix. However, he was withdrawn from the squad a day ahead of the first game to be played in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 10.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked about his thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah's exclusion from the ODI squad and who could be his backup, to which he responded:

"I am slightly worried because he has not played cricket since September. Perhaps it's time to get ready to live without Bumrah. He played an odd match in between where he got injured and didn't come back. He then comes and goes back again."

The former Indian batter highlighted that Bumrah's repeated absence is not good news from a World Cup perspective, saying:

"His name comes in the team and then he is not there. He was a late inclusion here and was out again. It's not a good story because it is a World Cup year and you have already missed the last World Cup."

Bumrah missed the Asia Cup last year due to a back injury. He was subsequently ruled out of the T20 World Cup after making a premature return to the Indian side for the home T20I series against Australia.

Aakash Chopra on backup options for Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammad Shami is expected to lead India's seam attack in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

While acknowledging that Jasprit Bumrah is irreplaceable, Chopra named Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Mohammad Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Prasidh Krishna as enticing seam-bowling options, elaborating:

"Although there is no one like Bumrah and will not be there as well at this point in time, the good thing is that you have Mohammed Siraj - the way his stature has grown, Umran Malik is doing well, Mohammad Shami does well in ODIs, Arshdeep Singh is ready, I am not sure about Prasidh Krishna's injury but he is also looking okay."

The renowned commentator concluded by opining that India should be able to manage without Bumrah, although the latter's presence would enhance their chances of winning the World Cup, stating:

"We will be able to manage fast bowling. It's not that it will not happen. I am not pinning my hopes that India can only win if Bumrah is there. The chances improve if he is there but what can you do if he is not there. There have been too many injuries. If that's the case, you start thinking of a life without him."

Siraj, Umran, Shami and Arshdeep are the four seamers in India's squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka. Krishna has been out of action due to a back injury and will need to prove his fitness before being considered for international cricket.

