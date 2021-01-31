Perth Scorchers' Mitchell Marsh fined for hurling abuse at the umpire

Perth Scorchers star Mitchell Marsh was found guilty of level 2 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct for showing dissent to an umpire's decision.

As a result, the all-rounder was fined $5000.

Cricket Australia released a statement which said:

"Perth Scorchers player Mitchell Marsh has been charged with a Level 2 offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct following his side's KFC BBL Finals match against the Sydney Sixers on January 30. Marsh was charged by match referee Bob Stratford under Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a match."

The incident occurred in Saturday's BBL qualifier tie between the Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

Batting first, the Scorchers had put up 167 runs on the board.

However, Mitchell Marsh could only manage two runs. He was adjudged caught behind down the leg side off the bowling of Steve O'Keefe in the 13th over.

The appeal was more hopeful in nature as the bowling side often adopt such tactic to get away with the wide.

However, the umpire decided to raise the finger, and Marsh was visibly shocked and upset and threw a verbal volley at the decision-maker.

Mitchell Marsh's response to the fine

Mitchell Marsh accepted the charges and said in a statement that he would learn from this penalty.

"I accept the fine handed down to me, my reaction to the umpire's decision was unacceptable and not the example I want to be setting for any young cricketer. I have complete respect for the umpires and the job they do. I'll learn from this and look forward to Thursday night's match," Marsh said in a statement.

Perth Scorchers lost the match by nine wickets as Sydney Sixers chased 168 with ease thanks to James Vince's unbeaten 98.

Good thing for Scorchers is that they are still in the tournament because of their second-place finish in the league phase.

Mitchell Marsh has also escaped a ban so he will play the next knockout game.