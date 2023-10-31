After a string of four losses, Pakistan finally bagged a victory in the 2023 World Cup on Tuesday (October 31) by beating Bangladesh comfortably by 7 wickets in Kolkata. They kept their semi-final hopes alive with the victory and have moved to 5th position in the points table.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Their batting unit failed yet again as Pakistan bowlers skittled them out for 204 in 45.1 overs.

Mahmudullah (56), Litton Das (45), and Shakib Al Hasan (43) got starts but could not convert them, which hurt Bangladesh's chances of scoring a competitive total. Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr. took three wickets each in the bowling department for Pakistan.

Fakhar Zaman (81) and Abdullah Shafique (68) then hit aggressive half-centuries to help their side chase down the target with ease. They took their time initially but unleashed their range of big strokes later en route to match-winning knocks.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up three wickets after the openers stitched a 128-run partnership, but the result was a foregone conclusion by then. Mohammad Rizwan (26*) and Iftikhar Ahmed (17*) remained unbeaten in the end as Pakistan reached 205/3 in 32.3 overs and won the match by 7 wickets.

Cricket fans on social media saw a one-sided match between Pakistan and Bangladesh on Tuesday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"We didn't get enough runs" - Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan after loss against Pakistan

At the post-match presentation, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan reflected on the disappointing loss and said:

"We didn't get enough runs. The wicket was very good and we lost early wickets again. We got some partnerships but it wasn't enough. Disappointing performance with the bat but we could have done better with the ball. Pakistan bowled brilliantly and came out with a positive frame of mind while batting in the powerplay."

On their batting issues and his own position in the line-up, Shakib added:

"We can discuss the batting positions but at this moment, changing too many things gets difficult. Even I batted up the order which didn't work. I was short of confidence as well going into this game, but thankfully I could get some runs today which will give me some confidence. We had to force the changes but nothing seems to be working."

He concluded by saying:

"At this moment, we have to perform together. Individuals cannot win you games. We are trying to get answers but sadly we haven't got any. Everywhere we go they keep on supporting. They are always behind us and they are our biggest strength. We have to give back something to them so that they can smile."

Do you think Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals of the 2023 World Cup? Sounds off in the comments section.