[Photo] "25 years of this epoch scripting feat" - Anil Kumble's wife shares memory of husband's Perfect 10 against Pakistan

On Wednesday (February 7), Anil Kumble's wife Chetana dropped a picture of her husband's celebration after completing a 10-wicket haul against Pakistan back in 1999.

On this day in 1999, Anil Kumble recorded the best figures by an Indian in Test cricket history by bowling a spell of 10/74 against Pakistan in Delhi. He bowled out the entire Pakistan team in the second innings to help India record a 212-run victory.

Kumble scalped four wickets in the first innings and followed it up with a 10-wicket haul in the second innings to end the match with 14 scalps to his name.

Reacting to her husband's incredible bowling performance in that Delhi Test match, Chetana wrote on Instagram:

"7/2/1999– 10/10!! 25 years of this epoch scripting feat! Such an honour to have witnessed this! Take a bow!"

Chetana tagged her husband Anil in the post, and the former Indian leg-spinner reshared it on his official Instagram profile as well. The picture has received over 10,000 likes so far, with lots of fans sharing their respective memories of the spell in the comments box.

Anil Kumble is 1 of 3 members of the Perfect 10 club in Test cricket

Only two other bowlers apart from Kumble have accomplished the feat of taking 10 wickets in a Test innings. The first bowler to achieve the feat was England's off-spinner Jim Laker, who returned with figures of 10/53 in a Test against Australia back in 1956.

Kumble was the second bowler to achieve the record, and the latest entrant of this club was New Zealand's Ajaz Patel. The Kiwi spinner bowled a dream spell of 10/119 against India in a World Test Championship match at the Wankhede Stadium played in December 2021.

It will be interesting to see if any other bowler joins the club in the near future.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App