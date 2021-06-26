“Photo credits Plzz” - Sakshi Dhoni comments on candid picture of MS Dhoni

A friend of former India captain MS Dhoni recently shared a candid picture of himself with the cricketing legend. In the image, MS Dhoni’s friend is seen with a baby while the former cricketer is seen giving a thoughtful expression.

MS Dhoni’s pal uploaded the picture on his Instagram account with the caption:

“That’s what you call a candid pic…..”

MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi responded to the picture by asking for credits for the snap. She wrote:

“Photo credits Plzz” and followed it up with a “Hahaha” comment.

On Friday, the former India skipper’s IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) posted a picture of him giving a strong message to fans. Urging everyone to save the environment, MS Dhoni posed next to a wooden plank which read:

“PLANT TREES SAVE FORESTS."

CSK shared the picture of MS Dhoni with the caption:

“Planting the right thoughts! Thala #WhistlePodu #Yellove."

The Dhonis are enjoying a holiday in picturesque Shimla and pictures from their vacation are going viral on social media.

MS Dhoni will be seen in action when IPL 2021 resumes

MS Dhoni had led CSK in IPL 2021. The franchise was at No. 2 position on the points table with five wins and two losses from seven games before the tournament was suspended. The second half of IPL 2021 will be held in the UAE in September-October.

MS Dhoni did not have much to do with the bat in the first half of IPL 2021. He faced only 30 balls across seven matches in the first half of the tournament, scoring 37 runs with a best of 18.

During the start of the tournament, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman hinted that the 2021 edition could be his last. After MS Dhoni lost the toss in CSK's tournament opener against Delhi Capitals, he said:

“Well, it’s good to be back because you want to make the most of whatever is left.”

MS Dhoni remains the last Indian captain under whom India won an ICC tournament - the Champions Trophy in 2013. He had earlier guided India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup.

Current Indian skipper Virat Kohli is yet to win an ICC crown. Under him, India recently went down to New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton.

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Diptanil Roy