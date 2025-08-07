"Photo khichni hai kya?" - Great Khali reveals interesting story of meeting Virat Kohli

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Published Aug 07, 2025 16:33 IST
Virat Kohli (left) with The Great Khali. (Pic: X/@imVkohli).
Virat Kohli (left) with The Great Khali. (Pic: X/@imVkohli).

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion The Great Khali recently shared details of his first meeting with Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli. He recalled that the two met at a restaurant in Sri Lanka.

The Great Khali revealed that the Indian team walked in when he was at a restaurant. He suggested that Kohli was excited to spot him and asked for a photograph. Speaking in an interview with Sports Yaari, the ex-professional wrestler said:

"We met unexpectedly. I had gone to Sri Lanka, and I was staying in the same hotel where the Indian team was. I was sitting at a restaurant and the team came there. He got very excited and asked, 'Bhai photo khichni hai kya? (Brother, shall we click a picture?)' I said, 'Yes, surely.' So, that was our first meeting and we clicked a picture there. The photo has gone viral, and many have reposted it."
Lauding Kohli's contribution to Indian cricket, The Great Khali added:

"He is a very good sportsman and player. It is a matter of pride to see someone play for the country."

It is worth noting that in August 2017, Kohli posted a couple of pictures with the popular wrestler on his social media handles. Expressing his delight at meeting The Great Khali, he wrote on X:

"It was Great to meet The Great Khali, what a guy!"
It is worth mentioning that The Great Khali's real name is Dalip Singh Rana. He first featured on a WWE television show in April 2006. He is the first Indian-born wrestler to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

"Extremely happy for him" - Virat Kohli reacts to Mohammed Siraj's heroics in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Virat Kohli was not part of the Indian team for the recently concluded five-match away Test series against England. He announced his red-ball retirement earlier this year in May.

India clinched a thrilling six-run victory over England in the fifth Test to draw the series 2-2. Pacer Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball, picking a five-wicket haul in the fourth innings.

Reacting to India's stunning victory and hailing Siraj's inspired spell, Kohli wrote on X:

"Great win by team india. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him."
England needed 35 runs to win with four wickets in hand on Day 5. Siraj bagged three wickets on the final day, while Prasidh Krishna bagged one scalp.

Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match for his fantastic bowling exploits. He was the leading wicket-taker of the series, finishing with 23 wickets across nine innings.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

More from Sportskeeda
