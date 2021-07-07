"Picasso of captaincy" - Twitterati pours in wishes for MS Dhoni as the legend turns 40 

Twitterati is abuzz with wishes for former Team India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni as the legendary cricketer turns 40 on Wednesday.

Dhoni retired from international cricket on August 15 last year, but was seen playing in IPL 2021 held in India earlier this year until the tournament was suspended midway through. He will be back in action as CSK captain when IPL 2021 resumes in the UAE in September.

From cricketers to die-hard Dhoni fans, many took to Twitter to greet the former India skipper as #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni trended on the social media platform. Dhoni’s longtime India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina shared a video which captured the camaraderie between the two cricketers.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021

While wishing Dhoni, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif wrote that:

“Dada (Sourav Ganguly) taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit.”

Ganguly will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow, July 8. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the International Cricket Council (ICC), CSK and Cricket Australia (CA) also paid tribute to Dhoni on his birthday with special posts. Here are some of the many birthday wishes shared for Dhoni on Twitter:

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/l8F7qaPlWr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2021

This is just a part of you MSDHONI

Happy Birthday LEGEND#HappyBirthdayDhoni #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/5nmCHgGS17 — Buññy jãgã (@Jagadee00361047) July 7, 2021

To my forever love and my greatest friend, happy birthday Mahi bhai 🤗 Only love for you ❤️ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/Fs6BtdWzvR — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 6, 2021

No captions are better than this love u Mahi bhai Happy Birthday @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni 🫂🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZG7ZtPAAaX — 𝑫𝒓.𝑴𝒖𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒊 𝑲𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒉𝒏𝒂 (@Mahi07ii) July 7, 2021

The Journey might be 14 years and counting but the memories are infinite. Will cherish these moments for a lifetime. Happy Birthday my dear thala @msdhoni lots of #Yellove Wishing you a rocking year ahead 💛#happybirthdaymsdhoni pic.twitter.com/nrm4pZrIhV — Lakshmi Narayanan (@lakshuakku) July 7, 2021

I grew up with u

I fought for u

I smiled with u

I cried with u

I believed in u

I followed u

I loved u

And this is how

"I BECAME MSD'ian FOR LIFE"#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni#sasi_alex #alex_speaks pic.twitter.com/9SS0OUDaAh — Sasidhar Bhyripudi (@bhyripudi) July 7, 2021

If Captaincy Is An Art Then 🤙@msdhoni Is Picasso Of It❤

Happy Birthday To The Greatest Captain of India @msdhoni

Thank you #MSDhoni for fulfilled the billions of dream and giving such unforgettable moments to us❤

Happy Birthday Legend#HappyBirthdayDhoni#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/8HjMNvy6Xg — Aman Raina45 (@ImRaina45) July 7, 2021

Dear, Mahi if you play on heaven I will die to watch your game#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/TIo2vgKCQH — Vishal (@Vishal17305808) July 6, 2021

Today is @msdhoni birthday! Happy Birthday to the cricketer who brought so much glory to Indian cricket. #HappyBirthdayMSDhoni

Below I share a small attempt at a poem by me. I wrote it when he retired from international cricket. pic.twitter.com/5g5z0NjlnN — Nikish (@Nikishimself) July 7, 2021

Wishing you a very happy birthday MSD 💙#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni pic.twitter.com/4GxqOrPcel — Sahithi 💫 (@sahithi_18) July 7, 2021

🔹 2007 @T20WorldCup winner 🏆

🔹 2011 @cricketworldcup winner 🥇

🔹 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner 🙌

🔹 17,266 runs in international cricket 🏏



A very happy birthday to one of India's greatest captains, @msdhoni 🎂 pic.twitter.com/lqASS3BGkd — ICC (@ICC) July 7, 2021

MS Dhoni: A look at his incredible career

Making his international debut in 2004, Dhoni went on to become one of the greatest wicketkeeper-batsmen in cricketing history, particularly in the limited-overs format. He first came to prominence in international cricket when he blazed his way to a hundred against Pakistan in an ODI in Vizag in 2005. Dhoni was promoted to No.3 in this match by then skipper Ganguly.

The legendary cricketer went on to play 90 Tests and 350 ODIs, scoring 4,876 and 10,773 runs respectively. While Dhoni averaged 38.09 in Tests, he ended his ODI career with an average of 50.57. The Ranchi-born cricketer also featured in 98 T20Is, scoring 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.

Dhoni remains the only captain in the history of cricket to win all three ICC titles. Under him, India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 50-over World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013. Dhoni, in fact, was the Man of the Match in the 2011 World Cup final against Sri Lanka. He scored an unbeaten 91 and also hit the winning six, which has since gained legendary status.

Having last represented India in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester, Dhoni brought down the curtains on his glorious international career on August 15 last year.

