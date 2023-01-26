"Picked his brain when he was with me, nothing is left now" - Hardik Pandya on taking tips from MS Dhoni

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya has said that there is no further advice to take from former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

Hardik made his T20I debut for India against Australia in January 2016 under Dhoni. Hardik's ability to bat with intent late in the innings allowed Dhoni to bat up the order in ODIs.

The two have batted together and combined for some watchful partnerships in the death overs. Seven years after his debut, Hardik is following in the footsteps of the iconic Indian skipper.

Hardik has been put in charge of the T20I side, with India's focus shifting to the ODI World Cup at home in October-November later in the year.

Reacting to the question of whether he was taking tips from Dhoni on the captaincy aspect, Hardik said in a press conference:

"No, when he was with me (playing together), I took enough tips from him. Now when we meet we try to talk a lot about life and keep cricket at a distance. Whatever information I wanted in one year, I picked his brain completely. So nothing is left now."

"You get an opportunity to meet MS Dhoni" - Hardik Pandya

Dhoni paid a visit to the current squad as India were gearing up for the first T20I match against New Zealand in Ranchi. The young players were seen greeting and chatting with Captain Cool outside the stadium.

Speaking on the team's meeting with Dhoni after a long time, Hardik said:

"Great! Because Mahi bhai (MSD) is there you get an opportunity to meet him. Because we have to travel to different cities for cricket you don't get the opportunity to go out (with Dhoni)."

Hardik also shared a picture alongside Dhoni at the latter's residence. The Indian all-rounder was seated on a sidecar motorcycle with the local boy from Ranchi.

Hardik further said:

"But obviously because Mahi bhai's house is here, you get a chance to get out of the hotel. The way we have played this month it was from hotel to hotel."

India have won back-to-back T20I series under Hardik's leadership against New Zealand (1-0) and Sri Lanka (2-1). Hardik will have another opportunity to add to his captaincy success.

