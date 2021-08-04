"Picking up some good habits" - Kuldeep Yadav spotted playing tennis

Team India cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, who was part of the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka last month, was recently seen playing a game of tennis.

With no professional assignments in August, Kuldeep Yadav tried to pick up some good habits from his friends. He posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and captioned them:

"Picking up some good habits from @anant_arora1."

Kuldeep Yadav is no stranger to tennis. He and a couple of other Team India cricketers were seen playing the sport ahead of the start of the Sri Lanka tour.

Kuldeep Yadav found his lost rhythm during Sri Lanka series

After a couple of difficult months, the left-arm leg spinner looks to have finally got his rhythm back. Kuldeep Yadav was in his element in the first ODI against Sri Lanka, where he picked up two wickets and formed a formidable partnership with his bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kuldeep Yadav continued his good form in the T20Is, bowling at a good economy rate. He has strengthened his case for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman.

Kuldeep admitted he was under pressure ahead of the Sri Lanka series but head coach Rahul Dravid's words of wisdom helped him play freely. Addressing the media in Colombo, Kuldeep Yadav said:

"One or two bad games doesn't finish one's career. I believe all who have played the game and have knowledge of the game are aware about that fact."

"Pressure and nervousness will always be there when you play after a long time and I was playing after a long time. It happens as you are keen to do well. Initially, Rahul sir backed me a lot, motivated me, he told me a lot of things but most importantly that I needed to enjoy my game...I am happy that it worked," he added.

Kuldeep Yadav will be seen in action during the second half of IPL 2021, which will start on September 19 in the UAE.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee