Pakistan captain Babar Azam was reportedly fined by Karachi's traffic Police for exceeding the speed limit on the Punjab Motorway on Monday, September 25.
As per local media reports, the police slapped him with a fine for speeding the car limit on the highway. In a clip, he can be seen cooperating with the officer while receiving his challan with his Audi in the background. The exact amount of the fine is not known.
This is not the first time that Babar Azam has been stopped by the police. Earlier this year, he was stopped by the cops for not having a valid number plate and then slapped with a fine.
On the professional front, Babar also failed to deliver in the 2023 Asia Cup, scoring 17, 10, and 29 against Bangladesh, India, and Sri Lanka, respectively. The right-handed batter, though, slammed 151 against Nepal in their opening game of the continental tournament. He will look to make amendments in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India next month.
Following their visa clearance, Pakistan are scheduled to travel to India on September 27. The Men in Green will play a couple of warmup games against New Zealand and Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on September 29 and October 3.
Babar Azam and Co. to begin 2023 ODI World Cup campaign against the Netherlands
Babar Azam-led Pakistan will begin their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Hyderabad on Friday, October 6. They will then face off Sri Lanka at the same venue on October 10 before the high-voltage Indo-Pak game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.
October 6: Pakistan vs Netherlands in Hyderabad
October 10: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad
October 14: India vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad
October 20: Australia vs Pakistan in Bengaluru
October 23: Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27: Pakistan vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31: Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4: Pakistan vs New Zealand in Bengaluru
November 11: Pakistan vs England in Kolkata
Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir.
