[Picture] “Back in Hyderabad, ordered it” – David Warner relishes biryani ahead of AUS vs PAK World Cup warmup game

Australian stylish opener David Warner loves spending time in India, especially in Hyderabad, owing to his special connection with the city because of the Indian Premier League.

For the uninitiated, Warner guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to their first IPL win in 2016. The ancient city and its special dish are so close to his heart that he ordered biryani after landing in Hyderabad. That came ahead of Australia's warmup game against Pakistan at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on October 3.

Sharing an Instagram story on Sunday (October 1), Warner captioned the post:

“Back in Hyderabad and you bet I ordered it.”

David Warner's latest Instagram story.

It’s worth mentioning that Warner enjoys huge fanfare on Instagram with 10 million followers. The cricketer shares several hilarious face-swapping videos with South Indian actors.

On the professional front, the 36-year-old has been in excellent form with the bat, with three consecutive half-centuries in the recently concluded ODI series in India.

In 2023, he has amassed 390 runs in nine ODIs at an average of 43.33, including one ton and four half-centuries.

David Warner will be key for Australia in 2023 ODI World Cup

David Warner will be vital for Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup. The left-handed batter is one of the senior players in the squad. He has experience of playing 150 ODIs, scoring 6397 runs at an average of 45.04, including 20 centuries and 31 fifties.

Warner enjoys a good record in India, scoring 575 runs in 12 ODIs at an average of 52.27, including two centuries and four fifties. Overall, he has amassed 1174 runs in 25 ODIs against India, including three tons and nine half-centuries.

Moreover, Warner is the highest overseas run-scorer in IPL, with 6397 runs in 176 games, including four tons and 60 half-centuries. He has experience of playing across India across competitions for country and franchises.

Warner will now look to deliver in their opening World Cup game against the Men in Blue at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

