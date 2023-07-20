[Picture] Brian Lara presents Rohit Sharma with special memento ahead of 100th IND vs WI Test

India captain Rohit Sharma was presented with a special memento ahead of the 100th Test against West Indies at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, in Trinidad on Thursday (July 20).

In a picture shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, former West Indies captain Brian Lara was seen felicitating the visiting captain.

#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/99pnoRUK8S Captain Rohit Sharma is presented with a plaque to commemorate the 100th Test between India and West Indies.

For the uninitiated, India have won 23 of 99 Tests against the West Indies. The latter have registered 30 wins against India, but their last victory came way back in 2002. Since then, they have gone winless in 24 Tests.

Team India lead the ongoing two-match Test series 1-0. They beat the hosts by an innings and 141 runs in the opening game, courtesy of tons from debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (171) and captain Rohit Sharma (103).

Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin scalped 12 wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja took five. The two-time World Test Championship finalists will look to complete a 2-0 clean sweep.

Rohit Sharma and Co. asked to bat first in 2nd IND vs WI Test

West Indies captain Kriagg Brathwaite won the toss and asked the visitors to bat first in the second Test.

The hosts made two changes, including debutant Kirk McKenzie who replaced Raymon Reifer, while Shannon Gabriel came in for spinner Rahkeem Cornwall. Meanwhile, India included debutant Mukesh Kumar who replaced all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who missed out due to a niggle.

On the occasion of the 100th IND vs WI Test, Rohit said:

“There's lot of memories. The rivalry between the two teams has always been exciting to watch. It's always been a tough tour. You have to work hard. Even in the last game, we had to work hard, especially the batters. Hopefully, we get the result we are expected of."

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies XI: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (w), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

