[Picture] England prankster Jarvo invades pitch in IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup match, Virat Kohli escorts him off the field

,England-based Indian cricket fan and prankster Daniel Jarvo once again invaded the pitch in the 2023 World Cup game between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

In a picture doing rounds on social media, Jarvo can be seen wearing a Team India jersey with number 69 at the back. Virat Kohli and the on-field umpires can be seen escorting him off the field before the security personnel dropped him back to the stands.

Take a look:

Daniel Jarvo with Virat Kohli and the umpires.

Jarvo was previously seen during the India vs England Tests in an Indian jersey. The comedian-cum-YouTuber came to prominence after he pretended to be part of the Indian team during the Lord’s Test in 2021. Back then, he was also arrested by the local police.

He uploads comedy videos on his social media and often invades the pitch in multiple sports, including cricket, football, and the NFL, among others.

Australia opt to bat against India in the 2023 World Cup game

Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the 2023 World Cup match on Sunday. The Aussies are without injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who has been replaced by Cameron Green.

At the toss, Cummins said:

"We'll bat first, looks like a good wicket. Sun is out and a good opportunity to bat. We are in a good spot, we've played a lot over the last month. Travis Head isn't here, Abbott and Josh Inglis miss out.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Co. have also made a forced change as Shubman Gill missed out on the playing XI due to illness. Ishan Kishan has replaced him as an opener in the playing XI.

Rohit said:

“He (Shubman Gill) hasn't recovered in time. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting.”

At the time of writing, Australia were 36/1 after 9 overs, with Steve Smith and David Warner at the crease.

Jasprit Bumrah provided the first breakthrough as Mitchell Marsh departed for a duck, thanks to a diving catch from Virat Kohli at slips.

Follow IND vs AUS 2023 World Cup live score updates here.