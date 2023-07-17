[Picture] “Meet my most beautiful friend” – Harbhajan Singh shares adorable post with his new pet

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has shared an adorable post on social media with his new pet - a mare (female horse) named Karina.

In a recent post shared on Instagram, the 43-year-old can be seen spending quality time with the brown-colored mare.

In the pictures, Harbhajan was wearing a black T-shirt with camouflage-shade pants, matching shoes, and a cap. He captioned the Instagram post:

“Hey guys meet my most beautiful friend Karina.”

With Karina, Harbhajan has become joined his former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and India players Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni with a similar hobby - horse as pet.

For the uninitiated, Harbhajan Singh spends quality time with his family following his retirement from international cricket in December 2021.

The off-spinner represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 28 T20Is, scalping 417, 269, and 25 wickets, respectively. He is the third-highest wicket-taker for India across formats (707), only Ravichandran Ashwin (709) and Anil Kumble (953).

The Punjab-born cricketer was part of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup-winning teams.

He has also scalped 150 wickets in 163 games in Indian Premier League (IPL) at an economy rate of 7.08.

“Impact straightaway” – Harbhajan Singh hails Yashasvi Jaiswal for 171 on Test debut

Harbhajan Singh, who closely follows Indian cricket, has hailed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring 171 runs on his Test debut against West Indies after Rohit Sharma and Co. won the opening Test by an innings and 141 runs.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal has had an impact straightaway in international cricket. Although he will be disappointed to have missed out on getting a double hundred, I feel we are going to see him play for India for a very long time," said Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

There's no shortage of talent and my advice to Jaiswal would be that work really hard because you have what it takes to conquer the world," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also credited Rohit Sharma (103 off 221) and Virat Kohli (76 off 182). He said:

"There was a lot of talk that Rohit hasn't scored big runs for 2-3 years, so congratulations to him. Virat also looked good for his 76. However, he will be disappointed to not have got the hundred and his fans too were eagerly waiting for him to get to that landmark.”

Team India will next be in action in the second Test against West Indies at Queens’ Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.