[Picture] “The Ultimate Boss” - Prithvi Shaw meets Kichcha Sudeep

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw met actor Kichcha Sudeep on Tuesday, July 18. The 23-year-old cricketer shared a photograph with the Dabangg 3 star on social media, in which Shaw was seen wearing a printed hoodie with a cap, while Sudeep opted for a black T-Shirt as the duo posed for the camera.

Shaw captioned the Instagram post:

“The ultimate Boss! Kichcha Boss! A lovely human. Always special to meet and spend time with ❤️ @kichchasudeepa.”

On the professional front, Shaw was last seen in action for West Zone against South Zone in Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru. The right-handed batter scored 65 and 7, but his team lost the summit clash by 75 runs. He had previously scored 26 and 25 in the semi-final against Central Zone.

Shaw also had a dismal season with the bat in the Indian Premier League last season, scoring just 106 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 124.71, including a solitary half-century.

As a result, the Mumbai-born batter did not find a place in the upcoming five-match T20I series in West Indies. The selectors have also ignored him for the second-string Indian squad for the Asian Games later this year.

Shaw, though, has secured a deal with Northamptonshire to play in the remainder of the County Championship and the Royal London One Day Cup. He will become the fifth Indian in recent times to play in county cricket after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Ajinkya Rahane (Leicestershire), Navdeep Saini (Worcestershire), and Arshdeep Singh (Kent).

“You have to keep moving forward” – Prithvi Shaw

In a recent interview, Prithvi Shaw opened up about the importance of leaving behind past failures and moving forward. He told ESPNCricinfo:

“You have to keep moving forward. Whichever game I play, it's important for me to bring my best. I'm the kind of person who always puts the team first. I feel that sometimes you just have to take a step back and then go forward again. Things will come your way if you do the right things at the right time."

Prithvi Shaw last played for Team India in July 2021. He returned with scores of 43, 13, and 49 in three ODIs against Sri Lanka before registering a duck in the solitary T20I.