[Picture] Virat Kohli shares his ‘happy place’ ahead of 2023 Asia Cup

Virat Kohli is one of the biggest fitness icons in India. The 34-year-old loves spending quality time at the gym. He has a strong physique owing to his tight regime and strict diet.

Following India's tour of the West Indies, Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to be played from August 30 to September 17.

On Monday, August 14, Kohli shared a picture donning a sleeveless T-shirt with the gym at the backdrop. The Delhi-born cricketer captioned the Instagram post:

“Happy place.”

Virat Kohli is an inspiration for budding athletes.

On the professional front, Kohli is in tremendous form ahead of the Asia Cup. The former India captain recently scored 121 and 76 in his two outings in the two-match Test series in West Indies.

The middle-order batter, though, failed to deliver in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, returning with scores of 14 and 49.

However, Kohli finished Indian Premier League (IPL) season with 639 runs in 14 games, including two centuries and six boundaries.

He has been equally good in ODIs in 2023 ahead of Asia Cup and World Cup, having amassed 427 runs in 10 games at an average of 53.38, including two centuries.

“His sole focus is on winning matches for India” – Robin Uthappa on Virat Kohli

Robin Uthappa, in a recent interview, said that Virat Kohli’s sole focus is on winning games for India. The 37-year-old said that the batter isn’t bothered by records that come as a by-product of his performances.

Uthappa told the Times of India:

“Virat doesn’t care about breaking records any more. Virat Kohli’s focus will be on winning matches for India in the Asia Cup and World Cup. Whether he achieves the milestone (most ODI centuries), it doesn’t matter.”

Kohli (46) is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) for most tons in ODIs, also international cricket. He will next be seen in action against arch-rivals Pakistan in Pallekale, Sri Lanka on September 2.

The right-handed batter will look to continue his exploits with the bat in the 50-over format and become the fastest to 13,000 runs in ODIs by going past Tendulkar’s record (321 innings). He has scored 12898 runs in 265 innings so far, only behind Sanath Jayasuriya (13430), Ricky Ponting (13704), Kumar Sangakkara (14234), and Tendulkar (18426).