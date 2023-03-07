[Picture] WPL 2023 presenter Harsha Bhogle gifts Grace Harris a burger - Find out why

Renowned Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle had a special gift for Grace Harris after the WPL 2023 match between the UP Warriorz and the Delhi Capitals. The Warriorz batter was gifted a burger by Bhogle after the match on Tuesday, March 7, at the DY Patil Stadium Stadium in Mumbai.

The development came as Harris, after helping UP Warriorz defeat Gujarat Giants (GG) in her previous game, revealed that burgers are her favorite food, The 29-year-old even wondered whether she would have to settle for butter chicken instead.

Speaking to Jio Cinema back then, she said:

“Don’t know where I’ll find some burgers in India. Maybe some butter chicken.”

Chasing 170 runs against GG, the Australian batter remained unbeaten on 59 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 226.92, including three sixes and seven boundaries. Harris also shared a match-winning partnership with Sophie Ecclestone for the eighth wicket.

Grace Harris rested for DC vs UP in WPL 2023

Grace Harris has been rested for the ongoing contest against Delhi Capitals in WPL 2023 on Tuesday. Shabnim Ismail has been included in the playing XI against batting-heavy DC.

Justifying the decision, UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy said:

"We are going to have a bowl. Little bit of green which is rare in India. We have made a large call, Grace Harris sits out and Ismail comes in. We have made an impact call and hopefully Ismail does that tonight.”

She added:

“We have some talented local Indian players and that is a benefit. The belief within the group is there and it will be tested tonight against a good Delhi side."

UP Warriorz playing XI: Alyssa Healy (w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

At the time of writing, the DC were 87/1 as rain halted play, with captain Meg Lanning batting and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp batting on 53* and 9* respectively. Shafali Verma departed after 17 off 14 balls after a brilliant catch by Kiran Navgire at deep square leg off Tahlia Mcgrath.

Both DC and UP will look to register back-to-back wins in the tournament.

