[Pictures] "Fortunate enough to have played along with 3 of my mentors" - Yuzvendra Chahal completes seven years in international cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday, June 11, celebrated his seven years in international cricket. The leg spinner expressed gratitude for playing under former captains MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, and current skipper Rohit Sharma. He also labeled them as his mentors and inspirations.

Chahal shared several snapshots from his international career so far on Instagram. In one of the pictures, he could be seen receiving his debut ODI cap from Dhoni during the India tour of Zimbabwe in 2016.

He wrote:

"This day 7 years ago I received my debut cap from Mahi Bhai to bowl for the Indian Cricket Team. Since then my life has been nothing but a journey of making India proud with the talent I possess and the spirit of always wanting to win it for my team and fans."

"I am definitely fortunate enough to have played along with 3 of my mentors and everyone’s inspiration till date. Mahi Bhai, Virat bhaiya and Rohit Bhaiya."

He continued:

"With the best guidance on and off field, I have always worked towards my goals and will continue to do so… since we have more records to break."

"So with great pride and honour in my heart, I would want to express my feeling of being grateful to God, my mentors, and my colleagues. Today is special and Many more special days awaited ahead. JAI HIND."

Yuzvendra Chahal shines for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023

Yuzvendra Chahal recently starred with the ball for Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. The 32-year-old finished the season with 21 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 8.18.

The leg-spinner will be looking to continue his good form ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup in India later this year. He will next be seen in action during the India tour of the West Indies in July and August.

The Haryana-born player has, so far, scalped 121 wickets in 72 ODIs and 91 scalps in 75 T20Is, including five and two five-wicket hauls, respectively.

