[Pictures] “Home” – KL Rahul gets nostalgic as he undergoes rehab at NCA ahead of India's tour of West Indies, Athiya Shetty’s reaction is priceless

Indian cricketer KL Rahul is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation. This came after the right-handed batter underwent a successful thigh surgery in London.

The wicketkeeper-batter suffered an injury while leading his franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1 in IPL 2023. As a result, he was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season and the recently concluded ICC World Test Championship final.

Rahul, who is looking to make his Team India comeback for the 2023 Asia Cup, shared his selfies from NCA on Tuesday, June 13. He captioned the post:

"Home."

Interestingly, the 31-year-old hails from Bengaluru but has to stay in the NCA's rehabilitation centre, away from home. Reacting to his pictures on Instagram, his wife Athiya Shetty replied:

“Missing you”

For the uninitiated, KL and Athiya tied the knot in January earlier this year. They recently spent quality time in the UK after Rahul’s successful thigh surgery.

KL Rahul critical for Team India’s success ahead of 2023 ODI World Cup

KL Rahul is a key component of Team India’s success formula for the 2023 ODI World Cup. The middle-order batter delivered twice for the Men in Blue as they beat Sri Lanka and Australia earlier this year.

Chasing 216 against Sri Lanka, India were reduced to 62/3 in the third ODI against Sri Lanka. Rahul then remained unbeaten 64 (103) as India won by four wickets.

The Bengaluru batter then smashed an unbeaten 75 (91) after India were reduced to 39/4 against Australia during the first ODI. He stitched a match-winning century partnership with Ravindra Jadeja as India won the contest by five wickets.

At No.5, Rahul has, so far, amassed 742 runs in 18 innings at an average of 53, including a ton and seven half-centuries.

It remains uncertain whether Rahul will be able to recover in time for the upcoming India tour of the West Indies, which starts in July.

The upcoming Asia Cup will help KL Rahul regain his form ahead of the all-important 2023 ODI World Cup at home later this year.

Poll : 0 votes