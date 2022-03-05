Pictures: KL Rahul works hard at NCA in the company of Team India mates to attain match fitness 

Indian batter KL Rahul is currently working hard at the NCA in Bangalore to gain match fitness ahead of IPL 2022. Rahul has been out of action since the third ODI against West Indies last month.

He suffered a hamstring injury during the second ODI against West Indies last month. This led to Rahul being sidelined for the subsequent T20I series against West Indies and the current Sri Lanka series.

The 29-year old gave fans a glimpse of his recovery period, sharing a couple of pictures on his official Instagram handle. Fans can see KL Rahul training hard in the gym in the company of his Indian teammates Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav, and Shardul Thakur in the pictures.

You can see the pictures below:

"I think it will be Rahul and Rohit" - Parthiv Patel on Team India's opening combination at the 2022 T20 World Cup

Former Indian wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has put his weight behind Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as the opening pair in the shortest format. In a conversation on Cricbuzz, Parthiv Patel spoke about India's top order combination for the World Cup and said:

“KL Rahul is a long-term opening option for me. When Rahul returns to the team, I think he will open the innings with Rohit. Personally, I feel he will open with Rohit in the T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan is not a bad option when he is in rhythm. When he is in the right mind space, he allows Rohit to take a bit of time. But I think it will be Rahul and Rohit at the World Cup.”

Parthiv acknowledged that the team has a lot of players vying for the opening position. However, the Gujarat player reiterated that he would stick with the Rohit-Rahul combination for the 2022 T20 World Cup and said:

“For me, this has been the No. 1 opening pair for quite some time. Of course, when it comes to options, India have innumerable ones and it is up to them which one to pick. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ishan Kishan - all are openers. But for me, in T20Is, Rohit and KL Rahul are the best options as openers for the T20 World Cup.”

KL Rahul is likely to make his comeback to the field during IPL 2022 after recuperating from a hamstring injury.

