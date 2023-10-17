[Pictures] “Most beautiful venue” – Dale Steyn shares stunning view of Dharamsala stadium amid SA vs NED 2023 World Cup match

Dale Steyn shared a picturesque view of Dharamsala stadium during the 2023 World Cup match between South Africa and the Netherlands on Tuesday, October 17. The former Proteas cricketer was mesmerized by the scenic beauty of snowcapped mountains due to rainfall in the Himalayan region.

In a picture shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Steyn shared a post from SuperSport, including the stadium, hills, and snowcapped mountains.

Watch the beautiful picture below:

The venue was indeed at its best following a spell of rain. Take a look at some of the other breathtaking snapshots here.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium has a capacity of 23,000 with a snow-capped background in the form of the Dauladhar hill range, adding to the serenity of the venue. It lies at an altitude of 1457 meters above sea level.

The stunning venue hosted the first international match between India and England in January 2013. However, the first-ever game was played between Indian Premier League franchises then-Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings.

Dharamsala is the first venue in India to use rye grass to prevent it from dying when temperatures fall below 10 degrees Celsius.

India will play their only game of the 2023 World Cup at the pictureaque venue against Netherlands on October 22.

Netherlands post 246-run target for South Africa at Dharamsala in 2023 World Cup match

The Netherlands posted a target of 246 for South Africa at Dharamsala in the 2023 World Cup match on Tuesday.

Asked to bat, the Netherlands posted 245/8 in their allotted 43 overs (reduced due to rain). Captain Scott Edwards led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 78 runs off 69 balls, including one six and 10 boundaries. Roelof van der Merwe and Aryan Dutt also chipped in with scores of 29 (19) and 23*(9), respectively.

2023 World Cup matches at HPCA

October 7: Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by six wickets

October 10: England beat Bangladesh by 137 runs

October 17: Netherlands vs South Africa – Ongoing

October 22: India vs Netherlands

October 28: Australia vs New Zealand

