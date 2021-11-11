Pieter Malan to captain South Africa 'A' in three-match series against India 'A'

Cricket South Africa has named a 14-man squad for their 'A' team that will face India 'A' in a three-match series later this month. 32-year-old batter Pieter Malan has been named captain of the South Africa 'A' team.

South Africa 'A' and India 'A' are set to play three four-day matches beginning November 23.

Here is the full South Africa 'A' squad: Pieter Malan (captain), Sarel Erwee, Dominic Hendricks, Raynard van Tonder, Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusammy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi

Cricket South Africa @OfficialCSA



Pieter Malan will captain the 14-man SA 'A' four-day squad for the upcoming 3-match series against India 'A' 🏏



All matches will take place at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein from 23 November - 9 December.



#SAAvINDA #BePartOfIt SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 📣Pieter Malan will captain the 14-man SA 'A' four-day squad for the upcoming 3-match series against India 'A' 🏏All matches will take place at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein from 23 November - 9 December. SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT 📣Pieter Malan will captain the 14-man SA 'A' four-day squad for the upcoming 3-match series against India 'A' 🏏 All matches will take place at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein from 23 November - 9 December.#SAAvINDA #BePartOfIt https://t.co/FBpqNp27c8

Pacer Marco Jansen has the experience of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having been a part of the Mumbai Indians.

George Linde was part of the South Africa team that toured India in 2019.

Priyank Panchal to captain India 'A' against South Africa 'A'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced the India 'A' squad that is to tour South Africa for the three-match series against South Africa 'A'. Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal has been selected to lead India 'A'.

The Indian squad features youngsters like Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal and Umran Malik along with more experienced players like Panchal and Abhimanyu Easwaran.

India 'A' squad: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wicket-keeper), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

BCCI @BCCI Here's the 1⃣4⃣-man India ‘A’ squad for the South Africa tour 🔽 Here's the 1⃣4⃣-man India ‘A’ squad for the South Africa tour 🔽 https://t.co/xc5tBNigjo

All three four-day matches are set to be played at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein. The first match will begin on November 23, with the series set to go on until December 9.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

India's senior men's team will travel to South Africa in December for a multi-format tour. The two teams will lock horns in three Tests, three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee