Pink Test sets a record, over $3 million raised by the McGrath Foundation

As the Pink Test between India and Australia came to a wrap, the McGrath Foundation shared that it has surpassed the previously held record for the largest-ever crowd at the SCG. More than 150,000 virtual Pink Seats were sold for this year's Pink Test and the foundation raised a whopping $3,012,340, a record-breaking feat.

The previous record for the largest audience at the SCG was 78,056 at the Rugby League Grand final back in 1965. The biggest-ever sporting crowd recorded in Australia is 121,696 (at the Melbourne Cricket Ground).

Former Australian speedster Glenn McGrath - who is the co-founder and president of the foundation - said that he had been overwhelmed by the response from people across the world. Fans 'pinked up' by purchasing virtual Pink Seats for the 3rd Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

"To say we're blown away is an understatement. In the 13 years of the Pink Test, we have seen how Australia has gone in to bat for the McGrath Foundation. But we never imagined we would be here today, having raised over $3 million," said McGrath.

Amount raised sufficient to help 2,200 families according to Glenn McGrath

An online 'Pink Seat' campaign proved a runaway success for @McGrathFdn fundraising with a record amount raised at annual SCG event despite reduced crowds #AUSvIND https://t.co/XE4NPtBIRX — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 11, 2021

The former Australian bowling legend announced that the amount raised by the McGrath Foundation would be sufficient enough to help over 2,200 families who are fighting breast cancer.

"Your support means we will be able to fund 22 McGrath breast care nurses for a year. They will support 2,200 families dealing with breast cancer," McGrath said.

"Many people don't realise that it costs us around $14 million every year to fund our 154 McGrath breast care nurses. The generosity everyone has shown over the last five days is absolutely essential in helping us towards our goal of supporting every Australian family dealing with breast cancer," McGrath added.

Why is the SCG match called the Pink Test?

Every year, the Sydney Cricket Ground uses pink to support a noble cause in honour of the former Australian pacer's late wife Jane McGrath. The money raised through the sale of 'pink seats' during the Test go to the McGrath Foundation.

The McGrath Foundation is a breast cancer care charity based in Australia. The foundation supports breast care nurses in neighbourhoods across the country, and also works towards increasing awareness about breast cancer.