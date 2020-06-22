×
Piyush Chawla picks his all-time Test XI; leaves out Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni 

  • Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have not found a place in Piyush Chawla's all-time Test XI.
  • Chawla's all-time XI consists of three retired Indian cricketers.
Piyush Chawla left out Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni from his all-time Test XI
Piyush Chawla left out Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni from his all-time Test XI

Chennai Super Kings leg-spinner Piyush Chawla recently picked his all-time Test XI, a team that did not feature the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and the 2011 World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni.

Chawla's squad comprises of three Indian players, four Australians, two players from the West Indies, and a player each from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and South Africa.

During his appearance on an Instagram live chat with Cricket Revolt, Piyush Chawla participated in a fun round where the host asked him to pick his all-time Test XI.

No place for Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in Piyush Chawla's all-time Test XI

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been the pillars of the Indian team for the last few years
Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been the pillars of the Indian team for the last few years

Piyush Chawla picked Virender Sehwag and Matthew Hayden as the openers of the team. Australia's World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting is at the number three position, while Sachin Tendulkar finds a place at number four.

Brian Lara completes the elite top order, with Adam Gilchrist at number six as the wicket-keeper of the side. Former Indian captain Kapil Dev is the sole all-rounder of the team, which has South African legend and Piyush Chawla's former Kolkata Knight Riders teammate, Jacques Kallis, as the 12th man.

Wasim Akram and Curtly Ambrose form the team's pace bowling unit. The duo of Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan complete the XI.

Piyush Chawla's all-time Test XIVirender Sehwag, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Adam Gilchrist (wk), Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram, Shane Warne, Muttiah Muralitharan, Curtly Ambrose, Jacques Kallis (12th man)

It is interesting to note that none of these players are active at the international level right now. Piyush Chawla preferred to include legends ahead of the modern-day greats like Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in his all-time Test XI.

