Piyush Chawla's father passes away due to post-Covid complications

Veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla's father, Pramod Kumar Chawla, succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday, May 10 2021. The cricketer took to social media to announce the news.

Noting that his life wouldn't be the same anymore in the absence of his father, Piyush Chawla wrote:

"With the deepest grief, we announce that my father, Mr. Pramod Kumar Chawla, left for the heavenly adobe on 10th May 2021. He was suffering from Covid and Post-covid complications. We invite your kind thoughts and prayers in these difficult times. May his noble soul rest in peace."

Piyush Chawla's father played a big role in the leg-spinner's development

After the leg-spinner's potential was identified by his uncle, Piyush Chawla's father enrolled his son in a cricket academy. Throughout his growing years, Piyush's father had a huge impact on his career.

"Like most kids, I used to play here and there in the park. One day, one of my uncles saw me playing cricket and he told my father that I look like a decent player. And he suggested that I should be sent to the academy. So, I went for UP trials and everything started from there. I started off with under 14, 16, played at every step and that’s how I reached the international level," Piyush Chawla said in an earlier interview.

Piyush Chawla has represented India in 35 international games, including 25 ODIs, 7 T20Is and 3 Tests. He was a member of the World Cup 2011- winning squad and has picked up 43 wickets at the highest level thus far.

The 32-year-old is one of the veterans of first-class cricket in India. He has accounted for 445 wickets in 136 matches and is known to be an attacking spinner.

Piyush Chawla represented the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2021 although he did not feature in the first half of the tournament. He recently returned home after the league was postponed indefinitely.

Also Read | IPL 2021 suspended: With bubble burst, BCCI buckles under pressure