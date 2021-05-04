IPL 2021 suspended indefinitely by the BCCI

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended with immediate effect and postponed to a later date, which could be announced soon.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken the call amidst the growing Covid-19 cases within the bio-secure bubble.

On Monday, two Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) players, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, tested positive for Covid, spiraling the T20 league into a deep crisis.

Later in the day, it was also revealed that three of Chennai Super Kings' backroom staff, including bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji who was in close proximity with the players, tested positive, adding to the woes.

After Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals' (DC) Amit Mishra also tested positive for Covid-19, it was decided that the tournament would be postponed.

Rajiv Shukla, the vice-president of the BCCI, confirmed the news.

"IPL suspended for this season," he said as quoted by ANI.

Is IPL 2021 cancelled?

There has been constant criticism over the BCCI continuing with the IPL despite a tricky situation in India due to the rising Covid-19 cases. Over three lakh cases have been reported on each of the last 10 days across the country.

“Situation is getting very tricky now. We are completely shocked by positive cases in KKR camp. How and when that happened is yet to be ascertained. These KKR players must have met others and so is CSK support staff members. Though nothing is discussed officially as yet, but like this we have to postponed IPL 2021 as this menace has gripped the entire nation,” a BCCI official told earlier in the day, as per InsideSport.

With cases now creeping into the bio-secure bubble as well, a tough decision had to be made. Earlier today, it was also reported that the devices used to keep track of the players are faulty.

While there is no clarity as to when the IPL will resume, some reports suggest that there could be a one-week break before the tournament relocates and restarts.