“Play with heart and express yourself” – Yuvraj Singh sends special wishes for India ahead of 2024 U19 World Cup final

Two-time World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh has wished Team India ahead of the 2024 U19 World Cup final against Australia in Benoni on Sunday, February 11.

The legendary all-rounder urged the Men in Blue to express themselves and create a legacy for the future by winning their sixth World Cup trophy.

For the unversed, five-time champions India and two-time winners Australia are undefeated in the tournament. The Uday Saharan-led side beat South Africa by two wickets in the semifinal, while Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in a thriller.

Yuvraj wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“To our young and talented U-19 boys team, as you go into the final today, we are cheering for you all! Play with heart and express yourselves. Winning the #WorldCup isn't only about holding a trophy, it's about igniting a legacy that will shine on into the future. All the best!”

Expand Tweet

Yuvraj Singh was instrumental in India's triumphs at the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

“We’re ready to face all the challenges” – Uday Saharan ahead of U19 World Cup final

Expand Tweet

India captain Uday Saharan has backed his side to come up with their best performance against Australia in the U19 World Cup final. He was quoted as saying by the ICC:

"We are very excited for the finals. Everyone's fit and well-prepared, and a good mindset. We've seen the wickets. We've played there before, and we know quite a bit about it. We're ready to face all the challenges.”

Meanwhile, Australia captain Hugh Weibgen said it would be interesting to see how the pitch behaves after grass was shaved off the same wicket that was used in the semifinal. He said:

“The pitch looks a bit different from what we saw [in the semi-final], they’ve cut some grass off. [It] might play a little different from the other day, so yeah that would be interesting to see. The boys also needed a good sleep to get back, but everyone’s ready to go.”

India's Road to U19 World Cup final:

Beat Bangladesh by 84 runs

Beat Ireland by 201 runs

Beat USA by 201 runs

Beat New Zealand by 214 runs

Beat Nepal by 132 runs

Beat South Africa by two wickets

Australia's Road to U19 World Cup final:

Defeated Namibia by four wickets

Defeated Zimbabwe by 225 runs

Defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets

Defeated England by 110 runs via DLS method

No Result vs West Indies due to rain

Defeated Pakistan by one wicket

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App