“Played a three-card trick” - Childhood coach in awe of Team India pacer’s sheer brilliance in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Prasidh Krishna’s childhood coach, P. Srinivasa Murthy, has lauded the pacer for his trick as India beat England in the fifth Test at The Oval by six runs to settle for a 2-2 tie in the series. Murthy credited the lanky pacer for thinking out of the box and ably supporting Mohammed Siraj. The remarks as Krishna knocked over Josh Tongue with a yorker on Day 5 of the fifth Test to bag his second four-fer in the match.Murthy further urged the team management to pick Krishna in away Tests, considering World No.1-ranked Test pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management.Speaking to the Times of India, P. Srinivasa Murthy said:“He's a thinker and a very smart kid. They generally kept a fielder for a bouncer, telling Tongue that boss, 'Please expect a bouncer right now'. Krishna then played a three-card trick by bowling a full-length delivery.”“We are not sure how regularly Jasprit Bumrah can play, as is the case with Mohammed Shami. Krishna's performance in this series should give confidence to the team management that he can be invested in, especially when it comes to playing Tests in SENA countries,” he added.Murthy, however, believes that Krishna will end up with a similar fate as Javagal Srinath in home Tests. He continued:“I'm sure that the selection committee probably won't make him play Tests in Indian conditions. Siraj will be your number one pacer alongside Bumrah. Krishna's chances of playing Test cricket in India will be very far and very few, for which he needs to be mentally prepared.”“The same thing happened with Srinath, who used to be majorly benched alongside Venkatesh Prasad in India. I would want Krishna to become stronger and super fit, just like Siraj. If he continues being lanky, there will always be issues related to his back,” he stressed.“Worked on his line and length” – Prasidh Krishna’s childhood coach lauds the lanky India pacer for change in tactics in 5th Test vs England P. Srinivasa Murthy further commended Prasidh Krishna for his change in tactics in the fifth Test after proving costly in the first two Tests against England. He said in the same interaction:“Krishna could have been far more consistent earlier in the series. He actually played into England's hands because they enjoyed the width on offer. To be fair, he was assigned the responsibility of bowling short to the opposition batters, which they were very comfortable against.”“Krishna worked on his line and length after being dropped from the lineup and was far more consistent in the final Test, which is what brought results,” Murthy added.Prasidh Krishna finished with 14 wickets in three Tests in England, finishing with the second most wickets for India alongside Jasprit Bumrah (14 scalps in three Tests).