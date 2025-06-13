Players hilariously collide on two separate occasions during SA vs AUS 2025 WTC final [Watch]

South African and Australian players hilariously collided on two separate occasions during the second day's play of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final on Thursday, June 12. The iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London is hosting the encounter.

Ad

The ICC shared a reel on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the two collisions. First, Pat Cummins and Kyle Verreynne could be seen crashing into each other and then falling to the ground. Keshav Maharaj then jumped over the stumps while running between the wickets, resulting in a collision with Australian keeper Alex Carey. The post was captioned:

"100% commitment to win the Ultimate Test 👌"

Ad

Trending

You can watch the reel below:

Ad

Australia lead by 218 runs at stumps on Day 2 of 2025 WTC final

South Africa resumed their first innings at 43/4 on Thursday morning. Overnight batters Temba Bavuma (36) and David Bedingham (45) played sensibly and stitched together a 64-run stand for the fifth wicket to keep their team's chances afloat after a top-order collapse.

Just as their partnership was blossoming, Pat Cummins separated them by dismissing Bavuma in the 40th over. Kyle Verreynne (13) and Bedingham then fought for 12 overs but could not score much against a relentless Australian bowling attack. The Proteas were eventually bowled out for 138 in 57.1 overs and handed over a 74-run lead to the defending champions.

Australia's top and middle order failed miserably in the second innings as they slumped to 73/7, igniting the hopes of South African fans. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey played a vital knock of 43 (50) at this juncture to take the lead past the 200-run mark before departing during the final phase of play on the second day. Mitchell Starc (16*) and Nathan Lyon (1*) were at the crease at stumps as the defending champions reached 144/8 and extended their lead to 218.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna Balakrishna has been a cricket writer at Sportskeeda for almost seven years. A sport that he has been following and playing since he was eight, Balakrishna enjoys the intensity of the sport, skills and strategies applied to get a result out of nowhere, and the thrill that it gives. He also played as a medium pace bowling all-rounder in four inter-college tournaments, winning twice.



Balakrishna’s all-time favorite cricketers are Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma. He admires Sachin’s stellar performances against legendary bowlers, along with his discipline and humility. Meanwhile, he is a big fan of how Rohit turned around his initial struggles to build a successful career.



He avidly supports Team India and 2016 IPL winners SunRisers Hyderabad. The first World Cup that Balakrishna ever saw was the 2003 World Cup, when Australia comprehensively triumphed over India in the final.



While working, he ensures he only uses reliable sources and provides relevant, ethical, and accurate information. When not working, Balakrishna enjoys playing table tennis and reading non-fiction books. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️