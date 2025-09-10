"Playing him at 5 or 6 won't work"- Former opener makes big statement about Sanju Samson's role in Asia Cup 2025

Former India batter WV Raman has called for the inclusion of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the playing XI at the Asia Cup 2025. The former Indian women's team coach has said that the 30-year-old should feature in one of the top three positions as he can strike the ball well when it comes on to the bat.

The inclusion of Jitesh Sharma as the second wicketkeeper, coupled with Shubman Gill's elevation to vice-captaincy has raised a question mark over Samson's place in the playing XI. Raman said on his YouTube channel:

“There is a question mark over Sanju Samson’s place in the team. As far as I am concerned, he should be in the playing XI. Where should he bat in the XI? Playing him at number five or six or as a finisher won’t work. Sanju Samson should play in the top three. If he plays in the top three, straight away, he would seal the innings for India. He can hit the ball well when it comes onto the bat. It could serve the team well if he plays in the top three.”

The former Kolkata Knight Riders batting coach felt that having to pick between the likes of Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh was a good headache to have for Gautam Gambhir and his support staff. He also felt that India had a picked a squad that could adapt to different conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the course of Asia Cup 2025.

“That leaves us with a few other spots, for which the likes of Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh are in contention. Who, among them, should play? Where should they play? This is a headache for Gautam Gambhir and the management. However, these are good headaches to have for the management. If you look at it, there are no gaps in this team. What I mean by that is that regardless of conditions, they can adapt to that and pick a XI for those conditions. That XI can also perform in those conditions," Raman said.

WV Raman feels Shubman Gill's elevation to India's T20I vice-captaincy is part of a long-term plan

Shubman Gill will play his first match as India's new T20I vice-captain in the Asia Cup 2025 match against United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, September 10. WV Raman felt that the 26-year-old's elevation to T20I vice-captaincy could be a part of a long-term plan. He said:

"Shubman Gill has returned as the vice-captain of the team. I feel the reason behind his recall is a long-term plan. I feel there is a plan to look at him as an all-format captain. He did well in Test cricket in England. Not many expected those types of performances, but both in his batting and captaincy, he did well. He could open the batting here. There is Abhishek Sharma with him. He’s a phenomenal T20 player as well.”

Shubman Gill replaced Axar Patel as India's new T20I vice-captain when the Asia Cup 2025 squad was announced in August 2025. He last played a T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2024, following the triumph at the T20 World Cup in June 2024.

